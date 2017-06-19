COMMENTARY: Who will join the Vegas Golden Knights?

It’s fantasy sports to the max.

If you’re a fan of fantasy football, baseball, hockey, whatever the sport, what’s about to happen in the NHL should tickle your fancy.

The Vegas Golden Knights, the newest entry into the National Hockey League, are getting ready to compile its inaugural lineup as the NHL expansion draft nears.

The list of players available to Vegas was released over the weekend, with each team protecting seven forwards, three defencemen and one goalie, or eight skaters and a goalie.

And now Vegas must take one player from each of the other 30 teams by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

And to add to all the excitement, the new Golden Knights roster will be revealed during the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas.

So who might the Golden Knights select?

You can build your own fantasy Golden Knights team by clicking here.

There are some pretty good players on the unprotected list, including three-time Stanley Cup winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, as well as fellow netminders Roberto Luongo and Peter Mrazek.

Other high-profile players include Anaheim’s Sami Vatanen, Nashville’s James Neal, Minnesota’s Eric Staal, LA’s Dustin Brown and Montreal’s Tomas Plekanec.

With the quality of the players available, Vegas won’t be anywhere near as bad as the expansion Ottawa Senators were in their first year.

Let’s get it on. Viva Las Vegas!