Police cruiser, pick-up truck collide in York Region

A York Regional Police cruiser is damaged in a crash with a pick-up truck in Vaughan on June 19, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A York Region police officer suffered minor injuries after a cruiser and a pick-up truck collided in Vaughan early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Bathurst Street.

York Regional Police said the officer was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

