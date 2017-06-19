Police cruiser, pick-up truck collide in York Region
A York Region police officer suffered minor injuries after a cruiser and a pick-up truck collided in Vaughan early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Bathurst Street.
York Regional Police said the officer was taken to hospital but has since been released.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.
Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.
