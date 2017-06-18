Canada
June 18, 2017 6:51 pm
Updated: June 18, 2017 6:57 pm

Saskatoon police trying to locate missing 18-year-old woman

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Natasha Crivea, 18, was reported missing to Saskatoon police on Sunday.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding an 18-year-old woman.

Natasha Crivea was reported missing on Sunday. Police said her family is concerned for her well-being as she experiences mental illness and requires medication for her condition.

She was last seen on Broadway Avenue wearing a black shirt, black shorts and high-top runners. Crivea has shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

