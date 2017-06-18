Activist group says City of Vancouver needs to do more for 10-Year tent city residents

The Carnegie Community Action Project is criticizing the City of Vancouver for ignoring people living at the 10-Year tent city.

Jean Swanson with the Action project claims the city is now harassing the dozens of people living there.

“Stop it. They have a bit of security there. There’s no point in pushing them all out onto the street as individuals.”

She says the city needs to invest in spaces for the homeless to live.

“There’s still a shortfall. A massive shortfall. One woman came to me. She says, ‘I’ve been in a shelter for a year. How is it that they could find homes for people in the Balmoral and they couldn’t find homes for me?'”

City staff says it is looking to build modular homes for the homeless, but didn’t have any particular location or number of units that would be available.

This year’s homeless count found there were more than 3,600 people without a home.

Lu’ma Native Housing now holds the 60-year lease for 950 Main Street and it intends to build 26 social housing units at the site.

The City of Vancouver has not responded to CKNW’s request for comment on the harassment allegations.