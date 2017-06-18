Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders sign linebacker Cameron Judge

By Staff The Canadian Press

Utah (3) Troy Williams (QB) throws under pressure by UCLA (4) Cameron Judge (LB) during an NCAA football game between the Utah Utes and the UCLA Bruins on October 22, 2016, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed national linebacker Cameron Judge on Sunday.

Judge was selected by the Riders in the first round (second overall) of the 2017 CFL draft after spending four seasons at UCLA.

The 22-year-old Montreal native and California resident played 47 collegiate games with the Bruins, picking up 46 defensive tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception.

Judge missed Roughriders training camp as he completed final exams and attended graduation at UCLA. He is expected to be on field as the Riders open week one practice on Monday.

