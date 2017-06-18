Overflowing with Laughter: helping flood victims through comedy

Some of Canada’s funniest comedians donated their talents Saturday night at an event to benefit flood victims.

The “Overflowing with Laughter” comedy show took place in Pointe-Claire Saturday night and poked fun at a very serious issue: providing financial relief for those affected by flooding in southern Quebec this spring.

The event raised funds for the victims, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross.

Funnyman Derek Seguin organized the sold-out event featuring the comedy of K. Trevor Wilson and Mike Patterson, among others.

“I’m basically a hero,” Paterson joked.

“What am I gonna do? Give shows for people in rafts? That’ll be stupid, so they’re gonna have houses bro. That’s why we’re here and raising the money, ’cause we’re gonna save this West Island from falling into the ocean,” the comedian said.

“I don’t know how to lift sandbags and all that, but I know how to tell jokes,” participating comedian Kate Davis said.

Besides plenty of laughter, the event included a silent auction and a live DJ.