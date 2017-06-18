Heat warning, severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal, Laval, South Shore

We’ve been longing for warmer weather for a while now but Mother Nature may have taken the request a bit too far Sunday.

A heat warning is in effect for Montreal, Châteauguay – La Prairie, Laval and Longueuil – Varennes.

Temperatures will be over 30 degrees C this afternoon with a humidex value of above 40.

Environment Canada is warning young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with chronic illnesses to avoid outdoor activities.

It may not be the best time to go for that jog or work on the deck either.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

What to do during a heat wave?

Environment Canada recommends to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and to stay in a cool place.

Check on older family members, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness:

Dizziness

Fainting

Nausea, vomiting

Rapid breathing and heartbeat

Extreme thirst

Decreased urination with unusually dark urine

Severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada also warns these conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms.

These thunderstorms can produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall.

Make sure you secure large objects and be aware of any loose or weak tree branches that may break.

Severe thunderstorms also have the potential to create tornadoes and heavy downpours that can lead to flash floodings.