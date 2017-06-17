The McGill varsity team and Kahnawake Survival School recreate ‘old time’ lacrosse game

Lacrosse is celebrating 150 years and to mark the occasion, a special game between the McGill varsity team, and the team from the Kahnawake Survival School took place on the lower field of McGill University.

The teams were dressed the way players would have dressed to play in 1867.

Players wore long underwear while referees sported full suits and top hats.

The event at McGill is a part of a weekend-long celebration of the game.

After all, the sport was given its first written rules by Montreal dentist George Beers in 1867, but had been played by natives long before that.

“Kahnawake Mohawk were very important in the beginning of this game,” the organizer Jim Calder said.

Calder said the father of the game, Beers, was a Montrealer who grew up going to Kahnawake and learning the game from the Kahnawake Mohawk.

“And he then started putting rules to the game. Then in 1867, those rules were adopted. That was the beginning of the Canadian lacrosse club,” Calder told Global News.

Lacrosse was first played on the lower field at McGill in the 1870s.

There’s also a lacrosse exhibition at the McCord Museum as part of the celebration.

