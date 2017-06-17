Elm Park Pool celebrates 50th anniversary

Saturday marked the 50th birthday of Elm Park Pool in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

The private community pool opened on June 17, 1967.

Since then, it’s been a rallying point for many in the DDO community.

“A lot of people consider it their home away from home,” Anne Hébert, vice-president of operations at Elm Park pool, said.

“It’s like their second family.”

Fifty years ago today Elm Park Pool opened in DDO. Since then much has changed, but they remain community-oriented. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/JO9NVr5aJK — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) June 17, 2017

For those like Austin Lambert, who helped found the pool, Saturday’s celebrations bring back memories.

“Anytime we wanted to celebrate something or if we had craft fairs, things like that, the pool was always involved,” Lambert said.

Elm Park’s involvement in the community hasn’t stopped since its early days.

They offer competitive swimming, waterpolo, diving and synchronized swimming teams for kids.

“It’s a gathering place,” Les Raschkowan, Elm Park Pool president, said.

“It’s where everybody meets everybody.”

It's a full day of celebrations for the anniversary. Elm Park is one of five pools in DDO. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/PVtj6biG3q — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) June 17, 2017

Even though they operate during the summer months, work doesn’t stop once the weather gets cold.

Planning for Saturday’s celebrations started months in advance.

“There’s a lot of work done during pre-season and even pre-pre-season if you will,” Hébert said.

Celebrations were on tap for the entire day with many past lifeguards and members expected to join in commemorating a half century of summer fun.