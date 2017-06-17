Langley School District waiting for more funding to hire specialized teachers

The Langley School District says it is holding off on meeting its requirements to hire specialist teachers until the provincial government is confirmed.

Secretary Treasurer David Green says there are job postings, but they aren’t meeting the district’s collective agreement requirements and the district will wait for more funding from the Ministry of Education.

“We requested about $20-million. They’d given us $11.7, so we’re short about nine,”says Green.

“We’re hoping to have this sorted out, but right now of course there is no government for a few weeks. Now there is a government (in place) and God knows what’s going to happen to that government next week and then there will be another government. But we’re in the process of writing a letter to the Minister of Education, whoever that might be.”

Green says in order to meet Langley’s collective agreement for specialist teachers, it needs the remainder of funds from the ministry.

He says the district’s budget is due at the end of the month and notes there are some job postings to help meet targets.

“When it comes to enrolling teachers, teachers in classrooms in front of kids, we’re not holding any of that up. And when it comes to specialist teachers, we’re doing the best we can. Librarians, we’re posting for those. Counselors, we’ve got too many. Resource teachers and ELL (English Language Learners) teachers we’ve put out postings for more than we already had.”

The Ministry of Education says it can’t comment until government is confirmed and the Langley Teachers Association has not returned CKNW’s request for comment.