Many Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows: study

Seven per cent of American adults think chocolate milk comes from brown cows, according to a survey conducted by the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy.

Over 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed for the survey, which sought to examine people’s views on the role dairy products play in their diet and daily lives.

Extrapolated to the U.S. population, the findings suggest that over 22 million Americans link the milky brown beverage’s source to chocolate-coloured bovines.

The study also found that nearly half of Americans have no idea where chocolate milk comes from.

Chocolate milk is in fact white cow’s milk mixed with flavouring and sweeteners, the website of the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy reveals.

In less chuckle-inducing findings, the website also says chocolate milk is not linked to weight gain or hyperactivity in children, contrary to common belief.

The survey was conducted as part of the “Undeniably Dairy” project, “which showcases the joy of dairy in everyday life.”

Respondents were not asked where they thought strawberry milk comes from.

