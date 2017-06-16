Oilers sign Jujhar Khaira to two-year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers have locked up forward Jujhar Khaira for two more seasons.

It’s a one-way deal for Khaira that will pay him $675K per season.

Khaira spent time with the Oilers and the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL last season.

In 10 games with the Oilers, Khaira scored one goal, and two assists, in 25 games.

Khaira became just third Punjabi player to score a goal in the NHL. The other two are Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra.