B.C. Crown files appeal to increase sentences in Chilliwack cattle abuse case

Crown has filed an appeal asking for tougher sentencing in the case of animal abuse at Chilliwack Cattle Sales.

Shocking video taken in 2014 showed dairy cows being kicked and punched in the face by workers. Other cows were shown with open wounds and infections.

The footage was collected using hidden cameras by an animal rights activist group.

The two workers involved, Chris Vandyke and Jamie Visser, were sentenced to 60 days in jail, and a third, Travis Keefer, to seven days.

READ MORE: Jail time handed down to 3 men caught abusing dairy cows on Chilliwack farm

But Crown wants to see those jail times increase, stating the judgement reveals errors of law, adding that the handed sentence would not have been the same had an error not been made.

Crown also states that it is in the public interest to require an appeal.

A hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set.