Aboriginal punk band becomes accidental role model for younger generation

On the Siksika First Nation, about an hour east of Calgary, a group of twentysomethings is breaking new ground. Not only are they the first punk rock band to come from their native reserve, but they’re shattering stereotypes and inspiring youth in their community.

It’s not something they intended to do–they’re humble–but grateful their dedication is motivating the next generation.

Carlin Black Rabbit is the drummer for “No More Moments”.

“We are a celebrational punk band — we sing about struggles and sing about the truth.”

Black Rabbit and the rest of his bandmates, Cory White, Brandyn Darko and Quarthon Bear Chief, discovered their love for music, explaining there was a sense of isolation being born and raised on a reserve.

“I want to say survival,” Black Rabbit said. “It’s who I am. It’s my identity and it’s our outlet, our self-care, our therapy.”

“When you read about native history, it makes sense someone listens to angry music,” bass player Cory White said. “Some people think it’s just all screaming, but when you dissect it, it’s technical and you’re with friends. You bond making music.”

The foursome pursued a passion and became proof of what’s possible. Youth and their parents are seeing the value of having role models.

“It can instill hope in them and show what hard work and dedication and discipline can do for somebody that wants to pursue their dreams,” said Louise Doore, who is raising her boys on Siksika.

Those on the front lines working to give youth healthy distractions worry about the increase in addictions, but authorities are working on changing that.

Sgt. Tyler Codling with the Gleichen RCMP feels “No More Moments” is making a tangible difference.

“In my own experience, I would say Siksika is ahead of the game.”

“They are working hard to provide opportunities,” Codling said. “Even in the time I’ve been here, you can see it gaining momentum.”

The punk rock band has also worked on bridging gaps and promoting inclusion, hoping to connect people in a place where segregation exists.

Black Rabbit organized a music festival on Siksika to bring fans and bands to the reserve.

“I’m shedding a different light on a reserve. Siksika is a great place and a place of opportunity.”

“When you go to a show, you’re not a colour. You’re just all people who listen to music,” White said.

Bands from all over Alberta came to play at Moments Fest, including “The River Jacks” guitarist Spencer Burgess.

“Playing out in Siksika is like touring in another country; it’s another nation,” Burgess said. “Punk rock appeals to people who don’t fit into mainstream society. Of course it should find a home here.”

Off stage, Black Rabbit has pursued politics. He became the youngest person to ever be voted into the Siksika Nation Council.

“Punk and politics complement each other,” Black Rabbit said. “When I was a kid, I said, ‘I’m going to the chief one day,’ and I had to walk the walk.”