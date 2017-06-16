The Stafford Show – Friday, June 16th, 2017

Did you forget to tune into The Stafford Show today? Here’s what you missed:

How should drivers deal with the road rage of others?

Stafford asks callers what crazy experiences they’ve had with other drivers with road rage.

‘Canada Creep’ case highlights the darker side of social media

Stafford asks callers if taking photos of people in public, without permission, should be illegal.

In the words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, ‘who is your daddy and what does he do?’

It’s Father’s Day this Sunday! Stafford asks callers to share stories of their dads.

