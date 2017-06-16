London man draws good luck charm ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup victory

From London with luck.

Almost a week after the Pittsburgh Penguins won their fifth Stanley Cup title it has been revealed they had a lucky charm throughout the NHL playoffs courtesy of a London man.

Jeff Spearman, who makes goalie pads at Vaughn Custom Sports on Highbury Avenue, drew five mini-Stanley Cups on the inside of Penguins goalie Matt Murray’s pads before the start of the playoffs.

Spearman, who is a Penguins fan, says he wanted to do his part to help his favourite team.

“I thought I’d give them a little bit of luck so I drew five Stanley Cups inside his pads knowing that they already had four and I was hoping they’d get their fifth,” he said.

Spearman revealed the good luck charm on his Facebook account after the Penguins won the Stanley Cup Sunday night, beating the Nashville Predators 2-0 to win the title in six games.

His Facebook post has since been shared multiple times, the story has also been picked up by InGoal Magazine.

Spearman adds if he knew how much attention his good luck charm was going to get, he’d have drawn the mini-Stanley Cups a little better.

“If I knew it was going to get this much attention I would have taken some time to draw them nicer, they look like my four-year-old drew them,” he joked.

It took a while for Murray’s hockey pads to see game action in the playoffs. The 23-year-old goalie was injured to start the playoffs and he only saw the ice after Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled in Game 3 of the eastern conference final against Ottawa.

Spearman says he hasn’t heard from Murray or the Penguins about the mini-Stanley Cups and is unsure if they were even aware of his drawing during the playoffs.

The good luck charm has drawn comparisons to the “lucky loonie” that was buried beneath centre ice at the E-Center, the location for the hockey tournament turning the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. Canada would go on to win its first Olympic gold medal in hockey since 1952.

However, Spearman says the lucky loonie wasn’t used as inspiration for his drawing.