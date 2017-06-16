COMMENTARY: Since when is police in a school bad?

I am blessed in that I have a healthy, and for the most part, happy family.

I am not marginalized, I am an average Canadian.

Like most Canadians I strive for more, but have enough.

Because I am not from the communities I’m speaking about, you may think I am not qualified.

Perhaps. But here’s what I have learned:

If two sides are apart on an issue, keeping them apart will not solve their problems.

At the very least, they have to peacefully agree to disagree, but only after lengthy debate.

We are becoming a divided world of extremes, instead of one.

When Black Lives Matter demanded Toronto Police be removed from their annual Pride parade, an opportunity was lost.

We have exclusion, rather than discussion.

It is happening again when the same radical group is fighting to keep police programs out of area schools.

How can exclusion be a good message to teach our kids?

Isn’t it better to work out differences, rather than silence?

If this is what big city Toronto is turning into, no wonder so many more are discovering Hamilton.