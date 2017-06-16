Marcel the mini pig loose in Halifax safely returned home

If you saw a black and white miniature pig running around north end Halifax Thursday morning, you likely saw Marcel loose in the city.

The runaway pig was reported just before 11 a.m.

According to the compliance officer’s report, provided to Global News, the officer attended an address provided, which was redacted by the Halifax Regional Municipality, and sat in his car for 30 seconds when he saw a black and white miniature pig was trotting up the sidewalk towards him.

The officer called to the pig, whose owner later advised the officer was named “Marcel,” who then started walking towards him.

But after giving the officer a good sniff, Marcel turned tail and walked onto a property towards a garage. That’s when the officer picked up the piglet, who squealed “hysterically” in disapproval, according to the officer’s report.

The squeals alerted the owner who exited her home “overly concerned.”

Marcel was returned to her, and the woman told the officer her pig’s name. She also told him she obtained Marcel a little more than a week ago.

Typically kept in a fenced-in backyard, the woman said she “must’ve left the front door open a bit and fallen asleep,” which may be why Marcel was reported out and about on an outdoors adventure.

With Marcel back safe and sound, the owner said she’d be more diligent, leaving the question of when Marcel’s next big adventure would be.