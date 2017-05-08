Southern Alberta town’s animal shelter in desperate need of new home

It has no running water and has been in such a state of disrepair, the situation at the Nanton and District Animal Protection Society is urgent. The NAPS is issuing a plea to the public to help it move into a new home.

The derelict single-wide trailer needs a lot more than just some cosmetic TLC. It’s rotting from the inside out and the people who run the animal shelter say they need to get out of there by the winter.

“We have no running water and we have adjusted, with volunteers bringing in milk jugs of water and we heat hot water with kettles, but that’s definitely inconvenient,” NAPS manager Kim Williamson said.

“There’s a major lack of insulation and when it gets chilly water bowls can freeze and the floor is like a skating rink when we mop.”

They’ve occupied this space for almost a decade and after years of fundraising, are close to a new home. They have secured a parcel of land and bought an old school portable.

However, the new space is in need of some renovations and upgrades. The charity needs to raise $100,000.

“It’s a little embarrassing,” Williamson said. “It doesn’t give us the legit reputation when people see this run-down trailer. But we are a legitimate charity. It’s difficult to exude pride and bring new visitors here when they may not be sure about our ability to keep animals healthy and safe.”

If NAPS doesn’t get enough money to move, it may have to consider shutting the shelter down. NAPS has launched a gofundme account to help with its efforts.