Economy
June 15, 2017 6:30 pm

‘Vancouver is falling behind’ says Mayor Gregor Robertson on 10-year transit vision

By Manager Radio News  CKNW
Global News
A A

Metro Vancouver mayors are calling on the Legislative Assembly to get on with it and get a government into place.

Following the announcement of $1.2-billion federal investment in Montreal’s light rail project, Mayors’ Council Chair Gregor Robertson said in a statement that “Vancouver is falling behind other cities to secure badly needed federal funding for a 10-year transit vision.

“Mayors are ready to go, but we need a new provincial government to take action on landing federal investment for transit.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver transit and transportation gets $2.2 billion from federal government

MLAs return to work on June 22, but nothing can happen until a Speaker is selected. The Liberals and New Democrats aren’t keen to give up a member to serve as Speaker because they’re in a virtual dead heat.

Robertson said Metro Vancouver commuters are waiting on the B.C. government to move forward on major transit projects.

Phase one of the 10-year plan includes more frequent public transit, road improvements, and active transportation infrastructure.

Two-thirds of the plan was funded by TransLink.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
10-year transit vision
B.C. government
bcpoli
Mayor Gregor Robertson
Mayor's council
Metro Vancouver's transit
TransLink

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News