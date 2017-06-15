‘Vancouver is falling behind’ says Mayor Gregor Robertson on 10-year transit vision

Metro Vancouver mayors are calling on the Legislative Assembly to get on with it and get a government into place.

Following the announcement of $1.2-billion federal investment in Montreal’s light rail project, Mayors’ Council Chair Gregor Robertson said in a statement that “Vancouver is falling behind other cities to secure badly needed federal funding for a 10-year transit vision.

“Mayors are ready to go, but we need a new provincial government to take action on landing federal investment for transit.”

MLAs return to work on June 22, but nothing can happen until a Speaker is selected. The Liberals and New Democrats aren’t keen to give up a member to serve as Speaker because they’re in a virtual dead heat.

Robertson said Metro Vancouver commuters are waiting on the B.C. government to move forward on major transit projects.

Phase one of the 10-year plan includes more frequent public transit, road improvements, and active transportation infrastructure.

Two-thirds of the plan was funded by TransLink.