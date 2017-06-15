Health City aims to make Edmonton a leader in healthcare

A task force says Edmonton is ready to take the next step in establishing itself as a “health city.”

The concept for turning Edmonton into a health innovation centre of excellence was announced during Mayor Don Iveson’s State of the City address in 2016.

READ MORE: Edmontonians on ‘new kind of battlefield’: Mayor Iveson gives State of the City address

An interim report released Thursday at the mayor’s Health City Initiative at the Shaw Conference Centre, recommends the creation of a Health Innovation Council, that is similar to the Health Quality Council, whose goal would be to increase the number of health technology companies relocating, staying or doing business in Edmonton.

The long range goal of Health City is to make Edmonton “a national leader in the development, commercialization, and distribution of health innovations,” the report said.

Representatives from government, the U of A, Telus, IBM, DynaLIFE and others participated in the working group.

The strategy proposes the creation of tax incentives for entrepreneurs to engage in health innovation and to work with both Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.

It also suggests the development of a system of incentives at all orders of government to encourage domestic development and external investment in early stage commercialization of health care innovation.

READ MORE: Edmonton researchers discover link that could improve outcomes for spinal cord injuries

The steering group, which was led by Dr. Jodi Abbott of NorQuest College, recommends the creation of a board made up of government, post-secondary, health care delivery and business leaders, plus a smaller executive secretariat to oversee some test projects.

The working group also recommended Health City should be a brand Edmonton pursues to gain international recognition in health technology innovation.

The one-year update is part of a phase one roll out that will continue through to 2020. Two other phases of the development of Health City are planned through 2023, and 2027, according to the task force report.