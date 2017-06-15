Sports
June 15, 2017 1:45 pm
Updated: June 15, 2017 1:46 pm

Blimp flying over U.S. Open goes down, fate of pilot unknown

By Staff The Associated Press
A A

ERIN, Wis. – A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft’s operator says he doesn’t know if the pilot is alive.

Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.

Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

Maynard says he is “not 100 per cent” on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.

More to come…

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
blimp
blimp down
Golf
U.S Open
U.S. Open blimp
U.S. Open blimp crash
U.S. Open blimp down

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News