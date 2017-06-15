Saint-Henri restaurant once again the target of vandals
At 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the owner of 3734 called 911 after discovering his shop had been vandalized with white paint.
The restaurant is located on Notre-Dame Street, near Turgeon in Saint-Henri.
“One of the windows was smashed around 2 a.m. with a fire extinguisher,” Montreal police spokesperson, Benoit Boiselle, said.
“The culprits sprayed paint using the same extinguisher on furniture, floors and ceilings; they fled by foot in an unknown direction.”
Montreal police obtained security camera footage from the restaurant’s owner.
The shop shared images of Thursday morning’s attack via its Facebook page.
No arrests have been made.
This is not the first time the restaurant has been targeted.
Just a little over a year ago, approximately 30 masked individuals ransacked the restaurant while smashing windows, stealing goods and spray-painting the property.
Montreal police believe Thursday’s attack may have been motivated by anti-gentrification sentiment.
