Mackenzie Tour opens Kelowna tournament

The GolfBC Championship opening ceremonies took place Wednesday afternoon at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club.

The kick-off event of the Kelowna leg of the PGA Mackenzie Tour tournament was a long drive challenge.

Former long drive world champion Jamie Sadlowski participated, but he has given up his long drivers for standard clubs. Sadlowski was granted an exemption to play in the GolfBC Championship this year.

Nicklaus Kennedy drove the ball 367 yards to win the challenge Wednesday afternoon.

The tournament tees off Thursday morning and is open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Net proceeds from the event go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation and the Red Cross flood relief effort in the Okanagan.