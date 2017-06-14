Kelowna woman organizing protest march to take back foreshore

Brenda Bachman has joined the chorus of Kelowna residents who’ve been calling for unimpeded access to the shores of Okanagan Lake.

The longtime Kelowna resident has gone so far as to hire a drone to prove her point.

“The drone video shows a drone flying over top of the foreshore and it shows some areas where the property owners are wonderful. They’re not impeding access. And then it shows big clumps of owners who actually have buildouts right into the lake,” Bachmann said.

Lakeshore resident Jan Harvey is offended that some are campaigning to reclaim the shores. She feels it’s in poor taste.

“We have so many friends whose property has been absolutely decimated by the high water. It’s not the right time to try and reclaim the foreshore when people are reeling from the disasters that have happened to them,” Harvey said.

According to the City of Kelowna, docks and fences along the foreshore are a provincial responsibility but it’s working with the province to resolve the issue.

“But if docks or fences were built not in accordance with an approved plan we can certainly do some follow up and enforcement with the province,” Kelowna’s community planning manager Ryan Smith said.

Meanwhile, Bachmann’s next move to prove her point is to organize a march along the foreshore which is sure to make some waves.

“We’re considering possibly starting up an annual beach walk where we start at Mushroom Beach and end at Rotary Beach because it’s my thought that you should be able to walk the Greenway and walk the foreshore all the way to City Park.”