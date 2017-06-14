Bracing for wind and more flooding in the Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that could result in more flooding throughout the Okanagan.

A low pressure system will reach the B.C. coast Wednesday night and gradually push across the Coast Mountains on Thursday.

The system will create moderate southerly winds along Osoyoos, Skaha and Okanagan lakes on Thursday.

Environment Canada says sustained winds of 30 to 40 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 60 are expected between late Thursday morning and Thursday evening.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) says with lakes at historically high levels, there’s the potential for gusty winds to create waves that could lead to flooding and erosion along waterfront properties, particularly in areas with shorelines exposed to the south.

The EOC planning staff has created and added a southerly winds advisory map for waterfront locations that could potentially be impacted across the region.

A link to the map is available here.

Residents should leave all flood protection measures in place and continue to check their property flood fortifications, repairing, replacing and bolstering if needed.

The EOC advises that the previously issued evacuation alert for 3550 Woodsdale Road (Emerald Point) in Lake Country has been lifted.

All other evacuation orders and alerts remain.

Click on this map and search by address to determine if an area is under alert or order, or to find the closest sand and sandbag locations.