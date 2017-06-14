Virginia shooting: Video captures moment gunshots ring out at Republican baseball practice

The moment suspected gunman James T. Hodgkinson opened fire at a group of Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game on Wednesday morning was captured on video by a man walking his dog.

People can be seen running as dozens of gunshots are heard in the video, filmed through the fence of the baseball diamond.

“Is that guy OK out there?” the man recording the video is heard saying, as an apparent victim is seen lying on the ground.

The shooting left Republican congressman Steve Scalise in critical condition, and wounded several others.

There are repeated gunshot noises in the nearly six-minute-long video, and they continue after police sirens are heard. Hodgkinson was shot by Capitol Hill police who were at the scene, and police said he later died.

A witness on social media described hearing nearly 80 gunshots during the shooting.

“We had three members of Congress took shelter in our apartment and they said (the shooting) was down on the field,” Benjamin Childers explained during a live stream shortly after the shooting, adding the three were not injured.

While police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was too early to determine whether it was a deliberate political attack, the shooting intensified concerns among some politicians and the public about the sharp divide and bitter rhetoric in U.S. politics.

Hodgkinson was a member of many anti-Republican groups on Facebook including “The Road to Hell Is Paved With Republicans,” “Terminate The Republican Party,” and “Donald Trump is not my President,” his profile showed before it was taken down.

– With files from Reuters and Adam Frisk