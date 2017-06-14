Paul Trevor Calnen granted new trial in death of Reita Jordan

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has granted a Halifax man, convicted of second-degree murder, a new trial.

After deliberating for more than 20 hours, Paul Trevor Calnen was found guilty in November 2015 of killing his girlfriend, Reita Jordan.

Jordan went missing in March of 2013.

WATCH: ‘Reita is much more than just this.’ Jordan family speaks as murder trial nears end

Two months after Jordan’s disappearance, police charged Calnen with her murder.

He was also charged with committing an indignity to a human body. In this case, by burning Jordan’s remains.

On the first day of his trial, Calnen pleaded not guilty to murder – but guilty to the indignity charge.

READ: Paul Calnen pleads guilty to committing an indignity to human remains as murder trial opens

In a videotaped statement with police, Calnen told investigators that he and Jordan got into a fight on March 18, 2013.

During the argument, Jordan threw things at him and kicked his belongings. Calnen told police Jordan had her back to the stairs and swung at him. He ducked and she went down the stairs, when Calnen checked on her, she was dead.

WATCH: Paul Calnen reenacts events of Reita Jordan’s death

From there, the court heard Calnen tell police he put Jordan’s body in his truck and drove to Ingramport, where he dumped her in the woods and burned her belongings.

Some time later, Calnen returned to the scene and moved Jordan’s body from the woods to Musquodobit. Once there, he started a fire and burned her.

WATCH:Paul Calnen interview – revealing location of Reita Jordan’s ashes

In 2014, the case against Calnen was originally thrown out by a provincial court judge during the preliminary hearing stage but the charges were later reinstated by the Crown.

The court of appeal ruling tosses out the murder conviction saying there was insufficient evidence to support the charge and inadequate instructions to the jury by the trial judge.

Calnen’s lawyer, Peter Planetta, told Global News the next step is for both the Crown and the defence to come together and set new dates for a trial – if the Crown wants to proceed.

Planetta said at this time, Calnen is serving a five year sentence on the indignity charge.