Priciest homes for sale in Saskatchewan

Point2 Homes has compiled a top 10 list of the most expensive homes for sale in Saskatchewan.

Point2 Homes has compiled a top 10 list of the most expensive houses for sale in the Saskatchewan real estate market.

Ranging in price from $1,890,000 to $3,299,900, six of the most expensive homes are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina and one each in Pilot Butte and Buena Vista.

READ MORE: Rent reductions, incentives help lower Saskatoon apartment vacancies

The house with the largest current price tag is a 5,180-square foot riverfront home in proximity to downtown Saskatoon. The Nutana neighbourhood home includes a theatre room, wine room and a five-car garage.

Top 10 most expensive homes in Saskatchewan

1: 225 Saskatchewan Cres. W, Saskatoon – $3,299,900 (3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms)

2: 674 Saskatchewan Cres. E, Saskatoon – $3,250,000 (3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms)

3: 858 Saskatchewan Cres. E, Saskatoon – $2,990,000 (5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms)

4: 118 Kaplan Creek, Saskatoon – $2,700,000 (4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)

5: 2262 Wascana Greens, Regina – $2,590,000 (4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms)

6: 10 Hanley Cres., Regina – $2,499,900 (6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)

7: 5 Cherry Lane, Saskatoon – $2,499,000 (7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms)

8: 158 RM of Edenwold, Pilot Butte – $2,199,000 (4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms)

9: 33-602 Cartwright St., Saskatoon – $1,899,999 (3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms)

10: 10 Greystone Bay, Buena Vista – $1,890,000 (8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)

In compiling the list, analysts looked at the entire Saskatchewan market using Point2 Homes’ database as well as national portals and brokerages.

READ MORE: Ontario church built in 1871, listed for $1

According to officials with the online real estate marketplace, Saskatchewan continues to experience sluggish price trends due to elevated supply and weakened sales activity.

Point2 Homes said home prices are expected to drop by 2.8 per cent throughout the province in 2017 and by one per cent in 2018, trending the market in favour of buyers.

