Priciest homes for sale in Saskatchewan

Point2 Homes has compiled a top 10 list of the most expensive houses for sale in the Saskatchewan real estate market.

Ranging in price from $1,890,000 to $3,299,900, six of the most expensive homes are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina and one each in Pilot Butte and Buena Vista.

The house with the largest current price tag is a 5,180-square foot riverfront home in proximity to downtown Saskatoon. The Nutana neighbourhood home includes a theatre room, wine room and a five-car garage.

In compiling the list, analysts looked at the entire Saskatchewan market using Point2 Homes’ database as well as national portals and brokerages.

According to officials with the online real estate marketplace, Saskatchewan continues to experience sluggish price trends due to elevated supply and weakened sales activity.

Point2 Homes said home prices are expected to drop by 2.8 per cent throughout the province in 2017 and by one per cent in 2018, trending the market in favour of buyers.