Calgary police seek man wanted for car prowlings, release video of suspect

Police have released video of a man wanted in a number of car prowlings in southwest Calgary in the hopes someone will recognize him.

Investigators are highlighting two separate incidents that occurred on June 4 in the 100 block of Everglade Circle SW.

Police say at around 3:15 a.m. the suspect managed to open a locked vehicle and steal a wallet inside, which contained multiple IDs. Police believe the vehicle’s alarm was triggered.

About 10 minutes later, the man was caught on CCTV trying to get into another vehicle. This time nothing was taken, police said.

Police said video shows a suspect moving from vehicle to vehicle as he makes his way down the street.

They are reminding people to keep vehicles locked and to make sure valuables and garage door openers are not visible.

Anyone with information on any of the prowlings, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.