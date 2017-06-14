“The singular role for the rest of my life is to destroy your life:” Revenge website trial enters second day

The trial of a Burnaby man alleged to have created a “revenge website” to destroy his ex-wife’s reputation entered its second day Tuesday.

Patrick Fox is charged with criminal harassment over alleged online communications and publications regarding his ex-wife Desiree Capuano.

The focus of the second day of testimony was on emails Fox allegedly sent to his ex.

“The singular role for the rest of my life is to destroy your life,” Crown Counsel Mark Myhre read to the court from one email.

In other emails read to the court, Fox allegedly told Capuano he had accessed her medical files, said he had found an address she was living at, and in one message wrote that their son — who was living with Capuano — was a “pawn” in Fox’s plan to ruin her life.

The court also heard that many of the hundreds of emails Fox allegedly sent between 2014 and 2016 were copied to the boy, despite their content.

“Was it working, Ms. Capuano?” the Crown asked her.

“Yes,” she said. “There were many days where it was just really hard to have a normal routine it was so constant.”

READ MORE: Trial begins for Vancouver man accused of tormenting wife with “revenge website”

The emails sent to Capuano were signed by Patrick or Richard. Fox has previously gone by the name Richard Reiss.

After providing her testimony from behind a screen in order to block the accused from her view, the screen was removed and Capuano was asked if she recognized the man who sent the emails.

She grimaced before turning her head to identify Fox, seated in the prisoner’s box wearing a red inmate suit.

The court heard Fox created a website revealing Capuano’s personal information, including her home address, place of work, and family photos, along with copies of their email correspondence in the wake of their divorce and a messy custody battle.

The website referred to Capuano as a white supremacist, child abuser and drug addict.

Capuano said she was fearful of having her personal information and the identities of her son with Fox and a second son from a different relationship accessible to anyone.

“We talked about moving, we talked about hiding identities, about what we could do to disappear so I could protect my family,” she testified.

Capuano, who lives in Arizona, also testified she was fearful Fox could illegally enter the U.S. and find her.

Fox himself has yet to testify, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.