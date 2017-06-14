COMMENTARY: Hey sports fans, you can catch your breath

Um, so, now what?

Now that the Stanley Cup playoffs are over and done with and the NBA Finals have wrapped up, the sports calendar has suddenly opened up like Moses parting the Red Sea.

Yes, sports fans, the dog-days of summer are here.

That means a bigger spotlight on baseball, soccer and golf, and the kickoff to the Canadian Football League’s regular season.

So while the choices expand, the intensity meter won’t be redlining as it has been during the hockey and hoops post-season.

Football, golf and soccer is a week-to-week business and while game days and major championships are crazy exciting, there’s little else to cheer about the rest of the week.

And because the baseball season is a gazillion games long, we sports fans don’t tend to start paying very close attention to what’s happening with the Boys of Summer until the fall.

Yes, there is also tennis, auto racing and other remarkable sporting accolades that will be achieved this summer, but again, they’re usually spaced out enough and allow fans to consume, cheer and move on to the next thing.

I think it’s good that we get a little bit of a breather.

Otherwise, sports fanatics would be over-stimulated… and hoarse.