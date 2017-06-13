2 children allegedly doused with gasoline, set on fire in northern Saskatchewan

Two children are recovering in hospital after being reportedly doused in gasoline and then set on fire in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Ronge.

A La Ronge EMS spokesperson told radio station CKBI that the attack happened early Sunday.

The spokesperson said they did not know the ages of the victims, but said one was a boy and the other a girl.

La Ronge RCMP have not released details, but a police spokesperson said that two children under the age of 12 were attacked by a third child also under the age of 12.

One child was treated in hospital in La Ronge while the other was taken by air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital. There is no word on the extent of the children’s injuries or their current conditions.

Investigators said charges cannot be laid against the accused under the Youth Criminal Justice Act due to their age.

La Ronge RCMP members have been working with local officials and agencies to ensure everyone involved are receiving the appropriate support.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

With files from The Canadian Press