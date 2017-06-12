Quebec re-invests in daycare and kindergarten

The Liberal government introduced 100 new kindergarten classes for four-year-old children at the beginning of this school year. Now they are adding 100 more classes next year for a total of 288 classes across the province in low-income communities. Over 2,500 kids in low-income communities will benefit.

Education minister, Sébastien Proulx, said that Quebec is the national leader when it comes to daycare and public programs for young children.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) opposition has been pushing for kindergarten for all four-year-old children and even introduced a private members bill last May. The government defeated it.

“Following a child as early as possible will allow professionals to detect certain problems that need to be addressed,” said CAQ MNA François Paradis.

The education minister also announced a re-investment of $40 million for daycares, although $20 million of that was already committed in the last budget. The new funds include $9 million for training for personnel, $4 million to organize visits for kids to their future schools and $10 million to prepare nutritious meals.

The CAQ added that these types of funding announcements are a reaction to recent polls that suggest the Liberals are losing voter support.

“It’s an end of the year gift to seduce electors,” Paradis said.

However, the education minister said the timing makes sense – to put these new initiatives in place so they’re ready for the start of the next school year.

