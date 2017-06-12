Weekend fire kills 1 and injures 2 in Flin Flon, Manitoba

A fire in Flin Flon, Man. left one woman dead and two men injured Saturday, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on 5 Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m., a news release from Manitoba RCMP said.

The 44-year-old owner of the home jumped out of a window to escape the fire and was brought to hospital in critical condition.

A second man, 41, was taken from the home. He suffered minor injuries.

A woman, 40, was found unresponsive in a bedroom. She was extracted by firefighters and transported to hospital, where she died.

The cause of the fire is not being considered suspicious.