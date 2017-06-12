Toronto police launch week-long ‘S.P.A.C.E. to Cycle’ safety campaign

Toronto police officer will be paying extra attention to motorists and cyclist during a week-long event to promote road safety.

The “S.P.A.C.E. to Cycle” campaign, which stands for Safety, Prevention, Awareness, Courtesy, Education, begins June 12 and ends June 18.

Officers will be focusing on drivers and cyclists who disobey road rules and compromise public safety. Parking enforcement personnel will also concentrate on vehicles blocking bicycle lanes.

Police say road safety is a shared responsiblity between motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

So far this year, Toronto police have recorded 58 dooring incidents and are reminding drivers to obey the one-metre rule when approaching and passing cyclists.

Some of the infractions police will keep an eye on include drivers failing to proceed through turns safely, opening vehicle doors improperly, and driving/parking in designated cycling lanes.

The enforcement campaign is part of the city’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan which aims to reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto streets.