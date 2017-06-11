Saskatchewan club hoping to make playing horseshoes popular

More than 150 people across Saskatchewan are part of the provincial horseshoe club, and across Canada national championships are held yearly.

In Regina, the club held their first tournament in that city in over thirty years. A sport built specifically for horseshoes at Kiwanis park in Regina sat idle during that time.

The hope is the day long tournament sparked interest for new players.

“There’s a lot of people that play recreationally and they don’t even realize that there is an organized provincial sport. We have so much fun and we want to get the message back out to people if you can play it at the beach you can come and join us and have just as much fun,” Tammy Christensen said.

The game invites people still in elementary school all the way to people will into their golden years. For eight-year-old Cassandra Christensen it’s a chance to get her throwing arm in shape.

“You can really throw stuff and you can also get better at throwing, so if you ever want to play games with your throwing friends that will also help,” she said.

For most it’s about the people they meet along the way. Saskatoon’s Peter Harabuk looks forward to traveling the province to play horseshoes. He only started up competitively after he retired.

“It’s something to do, it’s a sport, it’s an exercise and it’s every weekend… The wife don’t like it,” he said.

“I’ve been retired for three years and I’ve never been busier. People can’t find me at home anymore and I love it,” Player Diane Galandie said.

Competitions are held through out the summer all over the province. The Regina club meets every Thursday at Kiwanis park to practice.

