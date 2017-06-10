Sibling rivalry hits the track for DDO brother and sister race car drivers

For Chris and Ashley Sahakian, car racing is a family affair.

The brother and sister from the West Island both compete in the Canadian Touring Car Championship series.

“It’s one of the only professional series in Canada that races more than just regional,” Chris Sahakian, United Auto Racing driver, said. “We do Toronto, Ontario and Quebec.”

READ MORE: Montreal teen, Lance Stroll, named F1’s newest driver despite not having road license

Even though they are on the same team, United Auto Racing, both Chris and Ashley are vying for the top spot on the track.

Their sibling rivalry is alive and well.

“I mean, she wants to beat me and I also want to teach her, but you know teaching her too much might catch her up a little bit,” Chris Sahakian said.

Chris won the championship last season, and this year marks Ashley’s first year competing in the series.

Ashley is only one of a few females competing, but she isn’t backing down.

“Since he won the championship last year, it’s a lot of work for me to catch up to him ’cause I want to beat him this year,” Ashley Sahakian, United Auto Racing driver, said.

READ MORE: F1 driver Lance Stroll stops by the Montreal Children’s Hospital

It’s something their father, George, encourages.

“There should be some rivalry,” Sahakian said. “Without rivalry, the excitement isn’t there.”

However, family comes first as brother Chris helps Ashley when she’s on the track.

“On the track, he’ll tell me where to break or if I’m not breaking in the right spot, things like that,” Ashley said. “He likes to help me.”

The siblings will race next weekend in Ontario.

The season runs through September.