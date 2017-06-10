Weather
June 10, 2017 1:41 pm
Updated: June 10, 2017 2:14 pm

Weather advisory for funnel clouds in areas of Saskatchewan

Environment Canada issues weather advisory for funnel clouds on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory in areas of east-central Saskatchewan.

The federal agency said funnel clouds are possible on Saturday afternoon.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation, and normally, are not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance they could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Environment Canada is asking the public to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. If a funnel cloud develops nearby, prepare to take shelter.

Weather advisory issued for:

  • Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville
  • Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake

