Weather advisory for funnel clouds in areas of Saskatchewan

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory in areas of east-central Saskatchewan.

The federal agency said funnel clouds are possible on Saturday afternoon.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation, and normally, are not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance they could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Environment Canada is asking the public to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. If a funnel cloud develops nearby, prepare to take shelter.

