12-year-old worried she wouldn’t see her brother’s birth. Then she delivered him herself

Jacee Dellapena really wanted to be there when her brother was born, but she didn’t quite expect she’d be this close.

The 12-year-old Mississippi resident was worried she would be too short to see the baby’s birth on Tuesday.

Birth stories on Globalnews.ca:

But her mother’s doctor had an idea: why not let Jacee deliver the baby herself?

“I was like, what? No,” Dede Carraway, Dellapena’s mom, told Mississippi News Now.

But eventually she approved the idea. So Jacee, with the help of the doctor, put on scrubs and was the first member of her family to hold the baby when he entered the world.

“I actually delivered him, he let me push down and pull the baby out,” Dellapena said.

Cayson Carraway was born at seven pounds, six ounces. Jacee’s emotion at delivering her brother was on full display in a series of photos that were shared on Facebook over 180,000 times as of Friday night.

Dede experienced a painful birth, as the epidural didn’t work.

But it was all worth it when she saw Dellapena deliver the boy.

“Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry,” she said.