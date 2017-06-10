Trans-Canada closure impacts highway businesses

Communities which rely on Trans-Canada Highway traffic are feeling the effects of the highway closure.

Highway 1. was shut down Thursday night 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke due to flooding at the Camp Creek Bridge, which overflowed. Debris built up at the bridge, backing up the creek and sending water across the highway.

In Sicamous on Saturday, the Shuswap community was eerily quiet without the busy highway traffic flowing through.

The typically busy truck stop was also empty.

Not far at Fruit World, not a single vehicle was in the parking lot when Global News stopped by.

“It’s slowed things down a lot. Highway traffic is our primary source of business,” Fruit World operator Ryan Airey said. “We get a lot of bus tours through here, say going to Banff or going to Vancouver. The parking lot has been pretty empty yesterday and today.”

Across the street at D Dutchmen Dairy, the popular ice cream shop also reported a decline in business.

Area businesses operators are anxiously awaiting the re-opening of the highway.

Crews are hoping to get the highway back up and running some time Saturday night.

For the latest updates you can check the DriveBC website by clicking here.