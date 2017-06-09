5 Montreal stories you must read this week: June 9

From a warm embrace caught on camera to fast cars rolling into town for the Canadian Grand Prix, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Trudeau and Obama hug it out

“Thanks Barack Obama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

Former U.S. president Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a private dinner in Montreal after Obama’s earlier speaking engagement in the city. Crowds lined up outside a restaurant in St. Henri anxious to get a glimpse of the pair.

READ THE STORY: Barack Obama dines at Montreal eatery with Justin Trudeau

Summer ER doctor shortage

“In the rest of Canada, you have that latitude to hire two part-time positions instead of one full-time position. Here in Quebec, no, it’s not like this.”

There is a shortage of 105 full-time emergency room doctors in Quebec for the summer season, a problem the health minister said could be avoided if currently employed ER doctors worked full-time hours.

READ THE STORY: Minister says Quebec ER doctors should work more

Iconic or tawdry?

“No major retailers, in fact most tenants, would not want to be in a building and be associated with that brand. So I don’t think there’s any scenarios where we can forecast keeping the sign in any way shape or form.”

The Club Super Sexe sign on Ste Catherine, called iconic by some, will soon be removed from the building.

READ THE STORY: Montreal’s Club Super Sexe sign will soon be taken down

Free dental care

A dental clinic in L’Île-Perrot shut down for the day so it could offer free services to those who wouldn’t normally be able to afford dental care.

READ THE STORY: Île-Perrot dental clinic offers free services to those in need

Protester crashes Grand Prix celebrations

“Exploitation is not a celebration.”

A topless woman emerging amid purple smoke is not how Grand Prix Canada envisioned the Formula 1 party starting off.

READ THE STORY: Grand Prix kicks off with topless protester, ribbon-cutting