Île-Perrot dental clinic offers free services to those in need

A dental clinic in L’Île-Perrot offered teeth-cleaning, extraction and fillings to about 40 needy patients from Hudson to Montreal Friday.

Clinique Dentaire ADF is ready for 40 patients, about 8 employees volunteering. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/vvrpfYttMR — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 9, 2017

According to Lynda Rose of the Clinique Dentaire ADF, a patient suggested the clinic partner with the Big Brothers Big Sisters association of the West Island.

READ MORE: Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island get new office space, for free

This is the second year the clinic has held the event.

Around eight employees volunteered their services for the day and the clinic received material donations from various dental suppliers they use as well.

An Ile-Perrot dental clinic shutting down for one day to provide free dental service to the needy. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/MOl7Ig6LiI — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 9, 2017

The clinic’s opening hours remained unchanged Friday, but it was closed to its normal commercial clients.