June 9, 2017
Île-Perrot dental clinic offers free services to those in need

A dental clinic in L'Île-Perrot shut down for the day so it could offer free services to those who wouldn't normally be able to afford dental care. Firday, June 9, 2017.

A dental clinic in L’Île-Perrot offered teeth-cleaning, extraction and fillings to about 40 needy patients from Hudson to Montreal Friday.

According to Lynda Rose of the Clinique Dentaire ADF, a patient suggested the clinic partner with the Big Brothers Big Sisters association of the West Island.

This is the second year the clinic has held the event.

Around eight employees volunteered their services for the day and the clinic received material donations from various dental suppliers they use as well.

The clinic’s opening hours remained unchanged Friday, but it was closed to its normal commercial clients.

