Alberta father charged with sexually assaulting 3 daughters

An Alberta father is facing nearly two dozen charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of his three daughters.

The 41-year-old man was arrested in November 2016 in a town west of Edmonton.

The father is accused of sexually abusing his daughters over a six year period. One of the daughters was allegedly procured for sex on multiple occasions, which were recorded by the father, according to ICE.

READ MORE: Alberta parents facing charges related to sexual abuse of children

Since the arrest, ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit continued its investigation and additional charges have been laid.

The father’s charges include five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of incest, two counts of parent procuring child for sexual activity, and two counts of sexual assault with a weapon.

The father is also facing 17 firearm related charges. Police said about 40 restricted handguns and rifles were seized from his rural property, including a machine gun.

READ MORE: Man charged after ‘multiple sexual assaults’ at West Edmonton Mall waterpark

The investigation, which started in October 2016, included the RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Child and Family Services, Zebra Child Protection Centre, and Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

The victims are receiving help from a variety of support services.

The identity of the accused is not being revealed in order to protect the victims from being identified.

The father is in custody and is scheduled to appear in an Evansburg, Alta. court room on Monday.