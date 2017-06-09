3,500 hogs die in Manitoba fire that caused millions in damages

A total of 3,500 hogs are dead after a fire at a farm near New Bothwell, Man., on Thursday night.

Hanover Fire Department Chief Paul Wiebe said the fire caused an estimated $2 million to $3 million in damage.

Fire crews were called to the farm around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and stayed until about midnight.

Smoke could still be seen coming from the barn on Friday morning.

Wiebe said no one was in the barn at the time of the fire.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating.