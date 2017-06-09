Flagger accident on Vancouver Island once again sparks safety concern

The B.C. Flaggers Association says despite signs being up, some drivers just aren’t getting the message.

Co-founder Diane Herback feels flaggers don’t get enough respect from commuters, following a collision at a construction site near Langford Thursday afternoon.

“We are there to make sure you get through our construction zone safely and to make sure our road crews that are building the new streets and the water mains and the new buildings and everything else are also safe,” she said. “Our job is extremely dangerous.”

Herback said whenever there is a collision, drivers end up with a slap on the wrist.

“There’s going to come a point where a flagger is going to end up going psychotic, I’m telling you. And they’re going to lose it. I’ve been doing this 30 years and I’m surprised I haven’t lost it.”

Herback added there is always an uptick in work accidents during the summer months when more construction is taking place.

West Shore RCMP and WorkSafe BC are both investigating the crash that sent a car and the flagger into a ditch.

The flagger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.