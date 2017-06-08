Warman RCMP charge woman with murder after body found outside of Saskatoon

A woman has been charged with first-degree murder following a lengthy investigation by Warman RCMP.

Patrick Dong, 37, was found unresponsive on October 23, 2016 southwest of Saskatoon city limits on a gravel road east of Highway 60.

Dong, who was from Saskatoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ongoing investigation lead officers to an 18-year-old Saskatoon woman, who was arrested in the city on Wednesday.

The woman cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act as she was a youth at the time of the alleged crime.

She appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning and will make her next court appearance on June 13, 2017.