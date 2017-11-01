Two more charged in Patrick Dong murder

RCMP have now charged two men in connection to the murder of Patrick Dong.

Terry Quewezance, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and unlawful confinement and Claude Gauthier, 26, has been charged with manslaughter, kidnapping and unlawful confinement. They were arrested Wednesday in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Saskatoon teen charged with murder in 2016 death of Patrick Dong

They will make their appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday morning.

These charges come after an 18-year-old woman was charged in June with first-degree murder in Dong’s death. She can’t be named because she was a youth at the time of the crime.

Dong, who was from Saskatoon, was found unresponsive on a gravel road east of Highway 60, which is southwest of Saskatoon.