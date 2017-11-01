Canada
November 1, 2017 4:46 pm
Updated: November 1, 2017 5:13 pm

Two more charged in Patrick Dong murder

RCMP have now charged two men in connection to the murder of Patrick Dong.

Terry Quewezance, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and unlawful confinement and Claude Gauthier, 26, has been charged with manslaughter, kidnapping and unlawful confinement. They were arrested Wednesday in Saskatoon.

They will make their appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday morning.

These charges come after an 18-year-old woman was charged in June with first-degree murder in Dong’s death. She can’t be named because she was a youth at the time of the crime.

Dong, who was from Saskatoon, was found unresponsive on a gravel road east of Highway 60, which is southwest of Saskatoon.

Global News