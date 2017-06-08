Adjustments made to protected Saskatoon bike lanes

Adjustments have been made to protected bike lanes in Saskatoon.

One of the changes is removing the restriction on drivers from making a right turn on a red light.

Those signs have now been replaced with new “turning vehicles yield to bikes” signs.

Bike boxes have been repainting at all intersections and signage will remind drivers to watch out for bicyclists making left turns.

The bike lanes have been reconfigured near corners on 4th Avenue to make bikes more visible to drivers and the “yield to cyclist” signs are being moved closer to the driving lane from the curb for better driver visibility.

The changes were made after the city received feedback from drivers and cyclists.

The protected bike lane pilot project started in March 2015 as a way to improve accessibility to cycling in downtown Saskatoon.

City officials said that on average, 300 cyclists are using the bike lanes daily.

The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of this year.

A report with recommendations going forward is then expected to go to city council.