June 7, 2017 11:27 pm
Updated: June 7, 2017 11:28 pm

Bodies found in water after Myanmar military plane vanished with 122 on board

By Shoon Naing Reuters

A transport plane belonging to the Myanmar military, from a Facebook post.

Facebook/CINCDS Myanmar
Bodies and debris were found in the water on Thursday after a Myanmar military plane vanished over the Andaman Sea with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the military said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

Three bodies, including two adults and a child, were found by a navy ship 35 km (22 miles) from the southern coastal town of Launglon, the military said.

A plane wheel that was believed to be from the Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane was also found, the statement said.

